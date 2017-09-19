U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday night referred to his meeting with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu in New York.
“Such an honor to have my good friend, Israel PM Netanyahu, join us w/ his delegation in NYC this afternoon,” he tweeted.
News Briefs
Trump: It was an honor to meet Netanyahu
