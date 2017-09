The head of the Iranian army on Monday threatened Israel once again, saying Tehran would raze the cities of Haifa and Tel Aviv to the ground if Israel makes “any mistake”.

“The notion that the Zionist regime of Israel will not be existing 25 years from now does not mean that it would have a full time span of 25 years to live,” threatened Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, who became commander-in-chief of the Islamic Republic of Iran Army last month.