The head of Poland's governing right-wing party on Monday denounced anti-Semitism and hailed Israel at a ceremony honoring Poles who rescued Jews during the Holocaust.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, widely regarded as Poland's de facto decision-maker, made the comment after the European Jewish Congress (EJC) voiced "grave concerns" over an increase in anti-Semitic acts under the government of Kaczynski's Law and Justice (PiS) party.