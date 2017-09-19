Hurricane Maria was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Maria is expected to affect islands including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, on its way toward Puerto Rico.
|
00:44
Reported
News BriefsElul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17
Hurricane Maria upgraded to Category 4
Hurricane Maria was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said.
Maria is expected to affect islands including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, on its way toward Puerto Rico.
Last Briefs