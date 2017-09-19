00:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Elul 28, 5777 , 19/09/17 Hurricane Maria upgraded to Category 4 Hurricane Maria was upgraded to a Category 4 storm on Monday, the National Hurricane Center said. Maria is expected to affect islands including the British and U.S. Virgin Islands, on its way toward Puerto Rico. ► ◄ Last Briefs