The Jewish Home branch in Jerusalem on Monday held a toast in honor of the New Year. Mayor Nir Barkat, Deputy Mayor Hagit Moshe, Minister Ayelet Shaked, Deputy Defense Minister Eli Rabbi Ben Dahan and MKs Nissan Slomiansky, Moti Yogev and Shuli Moalem were in attendance.

"Our strength is in our unity. In the next elections, we will run together as one large religious Zionist front. This is how we will influence the way the city is run," said Hagit Moshe.