McMaster: Iran nuclear agreement 'the worst deal'

United States National Security Advisor H.R. McMaster said on Sunday that the 2015 agreement between the international community and Iran on the Tehran government's nuclear development program was "the worst deal".

Interviewed on Fox News Sunday, General McMaster explained, "It gave all these benefits to the Iranian regime upfront and these benefits now they are using to foment this humanitarian catastrophe in the greater Middle East. This broad range of destructive behavior, including support for terrorist organizations, like Hezbollah, support for proxy forces like 80 percent of the affected fighters fighting on the side of the brutal, murderous Assad regime in Syria are Iranian proxies.

"And so, we have to -- we have to recognize the broad range of Iranian destabilizing behavior and we can't allow this deal to enable that. Their missile programs, for example, the way they are seeding this Iranian network with more and more destructive capability that places all their neighbors at risk."