22:19 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Jewish Agency volunteers help Mexico recover from earthquake Read more Israeli volunteers in two Mexican communities hit by the massive quake distribute food and water, and treat injured. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 18, 10:19 PM, 9/18/2017