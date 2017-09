21:24 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Civil Administration: 'Development year for settlement' Read more Judea and Samaria council heads toast the New Year with Civil Administration head Brigadier-General Achvat Ben Hur, who became a grandfather this week. ► ◄ Last Briefs