Liberman: Unprecedented military readiness

Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman said, Monday evening, "As someone who has been observing the Israel Defense Forces system since 1996, I can say that from the point of view of the readiness of the army, the readiness today is unprecedented."

Speaking at the laying of a cornerstone for military colleges in Jerusalem, Liberman added, "That is not the end. We will probably have to prepare even more in light of developments and in light of the declarations we have all heard today (referring to a threat by a high-ranking Iranian)."