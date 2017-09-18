President Donald Trump of the United States wrote on his Twitter account, ahead of meeting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, "Peace in the Middle East would be a truly great legacy for ALL people!"
Trump: Middle East peace a great legacy
