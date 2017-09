19:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 PA: Ridiculous if Trump doesn't commit to 2 states Read more A Palestinian Authority official says this week's meeting between United States President Donald Trump and PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas will be meaningless if Trump doesn't commit to the two-state solution. ► ◄ Last Briefs