Man drowns to death in Jordan River

A man of about 46 drowned Monday afternoon in the Jordan River near the Arik Bridge, north of Lake Kinnerest/the Sea of Galilee.



The man noticed that his 16-year-old daughter was in trouble in the water and jumped into the river to help but began to drown. Two passersby pulled him out of the water and started resuscitation efforts. The Magen David Adom emergency service took over with more advanced methods but was forced to pronounce the man dead at the scene. His daughter was not physically harmed.