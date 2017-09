18:53 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Man who saved world from nuclear war in 1983 passes away Read more Stanislav Petrov, a Soviet officer who prevented a nuclear attack on the United States in 1983, passed away this year at the age of 77. ► ◄ Last Briefs