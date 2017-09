18:12 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Peretz: Progress with PA to join moderate area alliance Chairman Amir Peretz of the Knesset's Homefront Defense Committee said, Monday afternoon, "We must act in parallel to strengthen the moderate Muslim axis that stands against the radical axis led by Iran. In order to be part of this axis, courageous leadership is needed, which understands that the path to a regional alliance also requires progress on the Israeli-Palestinian track." ► ◄ Last Briefs