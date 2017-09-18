Forbes: Patrick Drahi regains spot as richest Israeli

The Forbes finanancial publication says Moroccan-born Israeli multinational Patrick Drahi is the richest Israeli with a net worth of 49 billion shekels. The founder of the Altice telecom group, who also has French and Portuguese citizenship and lives in Geneva, is 92nd on Forbes list of the richest people on earth, where his net worth is listed at 13 billion dollars.

Last year's richest Israeli, Eyal Ofer is second nationally with NIS 33 billion, number 145 on the international list, which is again headed by Bill Gates, whose net worth is valued at $86 billion.