16:58 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Route 1 reopened at Motza The westbound lanes of the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv Highway have reopened at the Motza Interchange after they were blocked by a demonstration of disabled people campaigning for increased government assistance.