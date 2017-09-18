In a covert operation by the Israel Police, two boys who were disorderly on a public bus were arrested in Jerusalem earlier this week.
The police arrested them after they shouted racist slogans and damaged the vehicle.
|
16:53
Reported
News BriefsElul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17
2 boys arrested for disorder on a bus in Jerusalem
In a covert operation by the Israel Police, two boys who were disorderly on a public bus were arrested in Jerusalem earlier this week.
The police arrested them after they shouted racist slogans and damaged the vehicle.
Last Briefs