Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 18 years for Armon Hanatziv stabbers The Jerusalem Juvenile Court has sentenced two terrorists to 18 years for a stabbing attack in the capital's Armon Hanatziv neighborhood last year, in which two women in their 80s were wounded.