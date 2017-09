16:38 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Gafni challenges Alsheikh on police violence Read more Following documented police violence in Sunday's disorders by haredi anti-draft protesters, Chairman Moshe Gafni of the Knesset Finance Committee tells Public Safety Minister Gil'ad Erdan, "Those who lack the courage to face the public and take responsibility are unfit to head the police." ► ◄ Last Briefs