'Check' of inciteful Temple Mount preacher renewed

A senior official in the State Prosecutor's Office has announced that it had been decided to renew the office's examination into a sermon by Muslim preacher Ali Ahmad Odeh last May, during Donald Trump's visit to Israel, in which Odeh called the American president "Satan" and Israel "a wicked state." Later, Odeh asked Allah "to annihilate Trump and his accomplices into the plot [against the Muslims], to exterminate all the Jews."

In response to a query by an attorney, the prosecutor's office had said those remarks, "do not commit a criminal offense, and therefore there is no reason to order an investigation." Asked to reconsider the request, Shlomi Abramson of the prosecutor's office said, "Following your inquiry and locating additional publications by the preacher, it was decided to examine the matter again, and we have asked the police to complete the examination on a number of points before a decision is made."