New data: 8.7 million living in Israel The Central Bureau of Statistics today published data on the population in Israel. On the eve of Rosh Hashanah 5769, the population of Israel is estimated at 8.743 million, of whom 6.523 million are Jews (74.6% of the total population), 1.824 million Arabs (20.9%) and 396,000 residents of other origins (4.5%).