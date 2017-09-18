Iranian commander: Israel won't be here in 25 years

Hours before the meeting between Netanyahu and Trump, Iran's military commander, Abdolrahim Mousavi, threatened Israel anew and warned that his country would destroy Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel took a foolish step against Iran.

"Israel needs to keep a low profile," he said.

"Recently, one of the Zionists said that Iran should not be in Syria," he continued, hinting at Prime Minister Netanyahu. "I say - the Zionists will not be here in another 25 years. We will not forget the crimes of the Zionists. If they do something foolish, they will disappear even earlier than that."