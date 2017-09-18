Police Chief Roni Alshich today referred to documentation of violent confrontations between haredim and police in Jerusalem.
"I felt bad when I saw the videos yesterday - things will be checked," he said.
|
10:16
Reported
News BriefsElul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17
Police Chief: I felt bad when I saw the videos
Police Chief Roni Alshich today referred to documentation of violent confrontations between haredim and police in Jerusalem.
"I felt bad when I saw the videos yesterday - things will be checked," he said.
Last Briefs