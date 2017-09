Policemen patrolling near Lake Monfort in Ma'alot noticed a vehicle that aroused their suspicion.

When they arrived, they found the owner of the vehicle and searched the vehicle, from which a number of 5.56 mm bullets, pepper spray, a slingshot, and an improvised explosive device were removed. The suspect, a 28-year-old resident of Peqi'in, was arrested for questioning.

The background to the case is still unclear.