US Ambassador: Israel-US relations like those of family

US Ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, says that "the deep and complex relationship between Israel and the US is like relations between two family members."

In an interview with Israel Hayom which will be published in full on Wednesday and parts of which were published this morning, Friedman referred to US involvement in Israeli-Palestinian Arab relations and said: "In the eight years of President Obama's tenure there was a unilateral view of the conflict. A parallel was drawn between settlements and terror, and I repeat: Settlements are definitely an important and worthy subject for discussion, whereas terror is murder. "