Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17
'Cancelling nuclear deal difficult - not impossible'
Former Israeli national security council head Gen. (res.) Yaakov Amidror discussed the possibility of canceling the nuclear deal with Iran. In an interview this morning with Army Radio, Amidror said that "The cancellation of the nuclear agreement will be difficult, but not impossible, and the Americans understand the risk of a nuclear Iran without any connection to Israel," Amidror said.
Sep 18, 07:50 AM, 9/18/2017