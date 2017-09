07:44 Reported News Briefs Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Elul 27, 5777 , 18/09/17 Netanyahu and Trump to meet today in New York Prime Minister Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump will meet today in New York. Israeli and American officials noted that the meeting is expected to deal with the Iranian issue and Trump's efforts to advance the Israeli-Palestinian Arab peace process. ► ◄ Last Briefs