Nabil Abu Rudeineh, the official spokesman of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said on Sunday that Abbas will deliver an important speech to the UN General Assembly on Wednesday, "which will define the characteristics of the next stage."

He added that Abbas’s visit to New York is intended mainly to convey a diplomatic message to the international community and to meet U.S. President Donald Trump in order to examine the administration’s future actions in the Middle East.