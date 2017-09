The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the UN’s nuclear watchdog, on Sunday hit back at Israeli claims that it demonstrates “weakness” in its oversight of the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, i24news reports.

The comments came after the Haaretz newspaper cited several anonymous Israeli officials as saying that the IAEA failed to inspect suspicious sites in Iran even after they were provided with intelligence about them by an unidentified Western “entity”.