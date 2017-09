Hundreds of Jews participated on Sunday evening at a rally marking the fifth anniversary of the destruction of the community of Migron in the Binyamin region.

The rally was held under the title "Remembering and Building – in Migron", and was attended by Environmental Protection and Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze'ev Elkin (Likud), MKs Bezalel Smotrich (the Jewish Home) and Miki Zohar (Likud), and the chairman of the Binyamin Regional Council, Avi Ro’eh.