Report: Marseille attack not being treated as terror

A spokeswoman for the Marseille prosecutor’s office has told the Associated Press that prosecutors are not investigating a Sunday-morning acid attack on four young American women as an act of terror.

All of the victims were hospitalized. Two of the tourists were injured in the face and one of them has a possible eye injury. The other two suffered from shock. The spokeswoman said the 41-year-old female suspect arrested in the incident did not make any extremist threats or declarations during the attack and that there were no obvious indications that the woman’s actions were terror-related.