21:11 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 'Excessive, needless, life-threatening violence' Read more The Police Investigative Department will examine charges officers used excessive force to break up the haredi anti-draft protest in Jerusalem. ► ◄ Other archived news briefs:Sep 17, 09:11 PM, 9/17/2017