21:06 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Alon Day doubles at NASCAR event in Italy Israeli driver Alon Day has won Sunday's Elite Division semi-final race of stock-car racing's American NASCAR Weekend event on the Franciacorta track in northern Italy. Day did the same thing on Saturday. The finals are next month at Circuit Zolder in Belgium. ► ◄ Last Briefs