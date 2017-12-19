Migron to mark 5 years since uprooting

A gathering is scheduled for 7:45 Sunday evening at "Givat Ha-Yekev" (Vineyard Hill) in the Binyamin Region just north of Jerusalem, to mark the fifth anniversary of the uprooting of the residents of Migron from their former homes on the hilltop.

The theme for the evening is "Remembering and Building in Migron". The evictees are waiting for a meeting of the Supreme Planning Council in about two weeks, when it will be decided whether approval will be given for the construction of the permanent settlement that was promised to them. All this is against the backdrop of the previous government's decision to establish Migron and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's promise to approve the construction by the end of this month. The residents of Migron are demanding that a cabinet decision be made in order to begin work on the ground.