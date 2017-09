17:31 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Haredim demonstrate against court ruling on army service Read more Hundreds of haredi-religious Jews demonstrate in Jerusalem on Sunday, protesting a court ruling cancelling draft exemptions, as well as the arrest of a rebbe's grandson imprisoned for desertion. ► ◄ Last Briefs