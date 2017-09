The Homefront Command will hold a test of emergency sirens in Mevasseret Zion tomorrow morning at 11:05. It might also be heard in Beit Nekufa and Motza Ilit.

The test will consist of a rising and falling tone. In case of a real emergency, an additional alarm will sound. Further information is available on the Homefront Command's Facebook page, the 104 telephone switchboard or text message to 052-9104104.