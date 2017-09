12:54 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Paris: British Airways flight scare- a false alarm French police report that a false alarm led to evacuating passengers from a British Airways flight which was set to fly to London from the Charles De Gualle airport in Paris

