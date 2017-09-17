Former Clinton aide asks for clemency for husband

Huma Abedin is begging a federal court to grant leniency to her estranged husband Anthony Weiner as he faces prison time for sending sexually explicit materials to minors.

Abedin herself is under criminal investigation for allegedly leaking classified State Department information found on her computer during the Wiener investigation.

The New York Post reports that Abedin requested that judge Denise Koot take into account Wiener's love for their 5-year-old child Jordan.

Wiener also requested clemency and expressed remorse for his actions.