09:27 Reported News Briefs Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Elul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17 Police raid British terrorist's foster home British police raided the house of an elderly couple who raised refugee children as a foster family. The 18-year-old arrested after the Underground bombing on Friday had been among the children fostered by the couple, who had received an award from the queen for raising 268 foster children besides their own 6 children.

► ◄ Last Briefs