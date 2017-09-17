Parked car ignited as petrol bomb thrown in E. J'lem

During the course of the night a petrol bomb was thrown at a parked car in the Silwan neighborhood in East Jerusalem.
There were no injuries, but the car was damaged and burned.
Police and Border Police conducted searches to track down the suspects.
