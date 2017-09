IDF soldiers monitored the entry of some 100 worshippers to the graves of Elazar and Itamar , the sons of Aharon Hakohen, situated in the Shechem region.

The graves are in the village of Awarta, from which the murderers of the Fogel family came to Itamar in 2011 and murdered 5 members of the family

Prayers took place without disturbance.