IDF forces arrested 8 suspects in Judea and Samaria during the course of Saturday night on suspicion of involvement in local terror activity and violent disturbances.
The suspects were transferred to security forces.
News BriefsElul 26, 5777 , 17/09/17
IDF arrests 8 terror suspects in Judea and Samaria
