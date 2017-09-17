London bomb 'could have killed everyone on carriage'

The bomb that failed to detonate on a London Underground train contained the same powerful explosive used in the Manchester attacks and in other deadly bombings across Europe, it has emerged.

Ben Wallace, the security minister, confirmed that the homemade device contained triacetone triperoxide (TATP), known as the “mother of Satan”.

The moniker is earned by the instability of the explosive, which can be ignited by heat, friction, static or even movement, causing the deaths of several would-be bombers.

26 people were injured in the bombing by what witnesses described as a “fireball” that erupted from the device, with other victims wounded in the ensuing stampede at Parsons Green.

However experts have said that the homemade bomb that failed to fully explode had the potential to kill everyone travelling in the packed carriage.