20:22 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5777 , 16/09/17 Elul 25, 5777 , 16/09/17 The Chabadnik who made a water war in the middle of Manhattan Read more Meet Meir Kay, a young Jew from New York who spearheaded a project to cheer and inspire everyone, via online videos. ► ◄ Last Briefs