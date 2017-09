19:37 Reported News Briefs Elul 25, 5777 , 16/09/17 Elul 25, 5777 , 16/09/17 Nine people dead in clashes in Somalia Fighting between Somalia's police and military killed nine people on Saturday, a police report said. One of the victims is a civilian. Initial investigations show the battle took place because police received wrong intelligence and mistook soldiers for armed terrorists. ► ◄ Last Briefs