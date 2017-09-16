Trump adviser: There's a military option for North Korea

White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster said on Friday there is a military option for handling North Korea's missile and nuclear testing.

Speaking at the White House and quoted by The Washington Examiner, McMaster stressed that the administration again wants new sanctions against North Korea to work. At the same time, he warned that the regime has stepped up testing and that means that "we're out of time."

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)