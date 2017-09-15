Israeli consulate in New York reopens

The Israeli consulate in New York City was reopened a short time ago, after it was temporarily closed after receiving an envelope containing white powder and a threat to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu.

Consular staff were ordered to remain in the building, and the suspicious material was examined. The all clear was given about an hour later.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)