U.S. President Donald Trump told American Jewish leaders in a phone call on Friday that he loves Israel.

In the nine-minute call, which comes ahead of the Jewish High Holy Days, Trump expressed his strong support for Israel, and promised to fight back against attempts to hurt Israel at the United Nations.

