Two teens pulled from Jordan River

Two teenagers were pulled unconscious from the Jordan River, between Sde Nehemia and Kibbutz Amir, on Friday afternoon.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided them with medical treatment and attempted to resuscitate them.

An initial report said that three teenagers were involved in the incident but that was later proven to be unfounded.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)