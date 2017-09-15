Russia, Iran and Turkey to police Syria safe zone

Russia, Iran and Turkey on Friday agreed on a deal to jointly police a fourth safe zone around Syria's Idlib province as part of a Moscow-led plan to ease the six-year conflict, AFP reports.

In a joint statement after two days of talks in Kazakhstan the three powers said they agreed "to allocate" their forces to patrol the zone covering rebel-held Idlib province and parts of the neighboring Latakia, Hama and Aleppo regions.

